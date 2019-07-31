U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $7.6 Million in Infrastructure Grants to the State and Nine Airports in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in West Virginia will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive grants:

Upshur County Regional in Buckhannon, $152,723 – grant reimburses the airport for a portion of the cost to build a new hangar.

Fairmont Municipal/Frankman Field, $91,800 – grant funds the removal of trees from each end of Runway 5/23.

Tri-State/Milton J. Ferguson Field in Huntington, $4,819,365 – grant funds improvement of the Runway Safety Area of Runway 12/30.

Greenbrier Valley in Lewisburg, $142,500 – grant funds an airfield drainage study.

Morgantown Municipal, $867,000 – grant funds installation of navigational aids, improvement to airfield drainage, and rebuild a taxiway.

Grant County in Petersburg, $85,000 – grant funds the building of a hangar.

Philippi/Barbour County Regional in Philippi, $88,991- grant funds the building of a hangar.

Kee Field in Pineville, $300,000 – grant funds the rehabilitation of the runway.

Braxton County in Sutton, $600,000 – grant funds the building of a hangar.

The State of West Virginia, $400,000 – grant funds a state system plan study.