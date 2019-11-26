Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announces U.S. Service Academy nominations
Local NewsNewsWatchState News

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announces U.S. Service Academy nominations

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 26, 2019, 08:51 am

84
0

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 32 qualified high school seniors from 16 counties in West Virginia. A board chosen by Senator Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.

“Reviewing service academy applications each year leaves me so inspired,” Senator Capito said. “These young men and women represent the best and brightest of their class. Their combination of strong academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and proven leadership skills put them on a successful pathway to becoming the nation’s next leaders. I am thrilled to support them for admission to our U.S. Service Academies and know they will represent West Virginia well.”

Service academy nominees are listed below:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Nicholas Ross Brumage

Kanawha County

 

Colton Ky Dudley

Wood County

 

Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)

Jackson County

 

Donovan Joseph Itobi

Jefferson County

 

Nathaniel Allen Starkey

Jefferson County

 

Thomas Bryce Swalm

Berkeley County

 

Logan Nathaniel Vance

Clay County

 

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)

Kanawha County

 

U.S. Military Academy

Robert Norman Gray Foglesong

Jefferson County

 

Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy)

Jackson County

 

Zachary Guy Lowes

Logan County

 

Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)

Jefferson County

 

Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)

Jefferson County

 

Kaitlin Madison Nester

Kanawha County

 

Jordon Ray Nibert

Fayette County

 

Sophie Grace Talkington

Harrison County

 

Jacob John Van Nostrand

Cabell County

 

Dillon Joseph Ziolkowski

Ohio County

 

U.S. Naval Academy

Morganne Berkeley Andrews

Berkeley County

 

Blayne Lee Butler

Mason County

 

Victoria Lynn Carson

Nicholas County

 

Connor Scott Chapman

Cabell County

 

Isabella Christine DiSaia

Ohio County

 

Olivia Rose Esposito

Taylor County

 

Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy)

Kanawha County

 

Trey Ryan Jones

Jackson County

 

Charley Evelyn Longerbeam

Berkeley County

 

Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)

Jefferson County

 

Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)

Jefferson County

 

Thomas Richard Minor

Ohio County

 

Ethan Robert Procter

Cabell County

 

Daisy Elizabeth Reasbeck

Ohio County

 

Brent Donald Robinson

Monongalia County

 

Harmon Randall Wamsley

Webster County

 

Abbigail Christine White

Jefferson County

 

Grace Isabelle Zuniga

Jackson County

Previous PostMan confesses to Fayette County homeowner to stealing several thousand dollars worth of items
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X