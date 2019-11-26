U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announces U.S. Service Academy nominations

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 32 qualified high school seniors from 16 counties in West Virginia. A board chosen by Senator Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.
“Reviewing service academy applications each year leaves me so inspired,” Senator Capito said. “These young men and women represent the best and brightest of their class. Their combination of strong academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and proven leadership skills put them on a successful pathway to becoming the nation’s next leaders. I am thrilled to support them for admission to our U.S. Service Academies and know they will represent West Virginia well.”
Service academy nominees are listed below:
U.S. Air Force Academy
Nicholas Ross Brumage
Kanawha County
Colton Ky Dudley
Wood County
Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)
Jackson County
Donovan Joseph Itobi
Jefferson County
Nathaniel Allen Starkey
Jefferson County
Thomas Bryce Swalm
Berkeley County
Logan Nathaniel Vance
Clay County
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)
Kanawha County
U.S. Military Academy
Robert Norman Gray Foglesong
Jefferson County
Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy)
Jackson County
Zachary Guy Lowes
Logan County
Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)
Jefferson County
Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)
Jefferson County
Kaitlin Madison Nester
Kanawha County
Jordon Ray Nibert
Fayette County
Sophie Grace Talkington
Harrison County
Jacob John Van Nostrand
Cabell County
Dillon Joseph Ziolkowski
Ohio County
U.S. Naval Academy
Morganne Berkeley Andrews
Berkeley County
Blayne Lee Butler
Mason County
Victoria Lynn Carson
Nicholas County
Connor Scott Chapman
Cabell County
Isabella Christine DiSaia
Ohio County
Olivia Rose Esposito
Taylor County
Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy)
Kanawha County
Trey Ryan Jones
Jackson County
Charley Evelyn Longerbeam
Berkeley County
Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)
Jefferson County
Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)
Jefferson County
Thomas Richard Minor
Ohio County
Ethan Robert Procter
Cabell County
Daisy Elizabeth Reasbeck
Ohio County
Brent Donald Robinson
Monongalia County
Harmon Randall Wamsley
Webster County
Abbigail Christine White
Jefferson County
Grace Isabelle Zuniga
Jackson County