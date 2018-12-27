U.S. Postal Service Announces New Prices for 2019, Stamps Are Going Up

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) today of price changes to take effect Jan. 27, 2019.

The proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the Postal Service, would raise Mailing Services product prices approximately 2.5 percent. Shipping Services price increases vary by product. For example, Priority Mail Express will increase 3.9 percent and Priority Mail will increase 5.9 percent. Although Mailing Services price increases are based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The Governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue.

If favorably reviewed by the PRC, the new prices will include a 5-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, from 50 cents to 55 cents. The single-piece additional ounce price will be reduced to 15 cents, so a 2-ounce stamped letter, such as a typical wedding invitation, will cost less to mail, decreasing from 71 cents to 70 cents.

The proposed Mailing Services price changes include:

Product

Letters (1 oz.)

Letters additional ounces

Letters (metered 1 oz.)

Outbound International Letters (1 oz.)

Domestic Postcards Current

50 cents

21 cents

47 cents

$1.15

35 cents Proposed

55 cents

15 cents

50 cents

$1.15

35 cents

The proposed domestic Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate price changes are:

Product

Small Flat Rate Box

Medium Flat Rate Box

Large Flat Rate Box

APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box

Regular Flat Rate Envelope

Legal Flat Rate Envelope

Padded Flat Rate Envelope Current

$7.20

$13.65

$18.90

$17.40

$6.70

$7.00

$7.25 Proposed

$7.90

$14.35

$19.95

$18.45

$7.35

$7.65

$8.00

First-Class Package Service, a lightweight expedited offering used primarily by businesses for fulfillment purposes, will move to zone-based pricing to better align with the cost of service and improve value based on distance.

The Postal Service has some of the lowest letter mail postage rates in the industrialized world and also continues to offer a great value in shipping. Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service does not add surcharges for fuel, residential delivery, or regular Saturday or holiday season delivery.

The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to take effect Jan. 27, 2019. The complete Postal Service price filings with the new prices for all products can be found on the PRC site under the Daily Listings section at https://www.prc.gov/dockets/daily (see listing for Oct. 10). For the Mailing Services filing see Docket No. R2019-1. For the Shipping Services filing see Docket No. CP2019-3. The price change tables are also available on the Postal Service website at https://pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.