U.S. marshals: Man sought in attempted murder of officer shot, killed in Morgantown

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 06, 2019, 14:52 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH REPORTS) — U.S. marshals said a man wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer was shot and killed Wednesday in a “line-of-duty” incident near West Virginia University.

The shooting occurred about 12:15 p.m. as U.S. marshals from the Northern District of West Virginia were attempting to arrest the man. The suspect’s name was not released pending notification of his family.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. West Virginia University Police said WVU Police and Morgantown Police responded to a report of shots fired in the College Avenue and Falling Run Road area off campus.

The Morgantown Police Department is the lead investigative agency.

The U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review after the Morgantown police complete their investigation.

U.S. marshals said as a matter of policy, the U.S. Marshals Service will not release the names of deputy marshals involved in shooting incidents until the conclusion of all investigations surrounding the incident.

A Bluefield, WV man was wanted by police in connection to an officer shooting back on Feb. 16.  It is unknown at this time if Gray was involved.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

