U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Offers Support For WV Special Session On Education

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos is offering her support to WV during the special session on education.
Devos tweeted on Friday the following tweet:
West Virginia has an opportunity to improve education for all & put the needs of students first. Looking forward to seeing bold moves to offer robust options like charter schools & ESAs and support great teachers. Let’s get it done @WVGovernor, @SenCarmichaelWV & @SpeakerHanshaw!
— Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) May 31, 2019