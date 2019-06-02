Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Offers Support For WV Special Session On Education

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 02, 2019, 15:25 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos is offering her support to WV during the special session on education.

Devos tweeted on Friday the following tweet:

 

 

