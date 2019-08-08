BREAKING NEWS
U.S. Cellular Offers Free Charging, Memory Station To Commemorate Your Visit To West Virginia State Fair

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 08, 2019, 11:48 am

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – As West Virginians head to one of the most popular events of the year, The WV State Fair, no doubt they will have their smartphones with them. That’s why U.S. Cellular is offering wireless charging stations, with a comfort area (chairs and shade) within their booth area (located by the Big Tree) for attendees while exhibiting at the fair from Thurs., August 8th through Saturday, August 17.

The company will also offer a Selfie Station so fair-goers can take on-site photos with a variety of images to share their visit with friends and family while saving special memories of their visit “We love being a part of this great community event that spans several acres and days,” said Brandi McCune, area sales manager for U.S. Cellular, “As you are taking in everything this fair has to offer, we encourage you to come check out our booth for some great deals on some of the latest wireless technology offerings and play interactive games for the chance to win prizes.” I

n addition, here are some apps that can help you navigate your time at the fair: Coordinating a Large Group: Apps such as Apple’s free Find My Friends or GroupMe (free) are essential. Find My Friends allows users to follow the locations of various friends, allowing for easily locating them. GroupMe allows users to create group messages, regardless of their type of device, for ease of communicating before, during and after the festival. Life360 (free) helps keep track of family and friends’ locations so that you can find them with a nationwide network from U.S. Cellular. Finding A Place to Stay: Apps such as Airbnb (free) can assist travelers in finding homes and apartments to stay in for the weekend. BC Tent Finder (free) helps locate a tent among the crowd, should a fair-goer choose to camp on the grounds Splitting Costs: Free apps such as Google Wallet, Venmo and SplitWise allow large groups to easily send or request money with merely their smartphone.

Fair-goers can split food and tickets with ease.

Tyler Barker

