U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart releases statement about allegations of sexual assault at Beckley VA Medical Center
By Tyler BarkerSep 06, 2019, 16:38 pm
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement regarding recent allegations of sexual assault at the Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC):
“My office has been made aware of the sexual assault allegations at the Beckley VAMC. My office takes these allegations very seriously and is working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure this matter is investigated thoroughly and quickly.”
