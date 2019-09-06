Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart releases statement about allegations of sexual assault at Beckley VA Medical Center
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart releases statement about allegations of sexual assault at Beckley VA Medical Center

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 06, 2019, 16:38 pm

40
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement regarding recent allegations of sexual assault at the Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC):

“My office has been made aware of the sexual assault allegations at the Beckley VAMC.  My office takes these allegations very seriously and is working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure this matter is investigated thoroughly and quickly.”

Previous PostKid's Classic Festival Continues With Baby Contest
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X