U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Jan. 18, in honor of fallen firefighter Mark Horwich

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia state flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Roane County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of volunteer firefighter Mark Elliot Horwich.

Click here to view the proclamation on the Governor’s website

A member of the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department, Horwich died in the line of duty while responding to a call on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Horwich had worked as a firefighter since 2001, serving with the Boys Town Fire Department in Nebraska and the Spencer-Roane Volunteer Fire Department in West Virginia prior to his time at Clover-Roane VFD.