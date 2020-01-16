U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Jan. 18, in honor of fallen firefighter Mark Horwich

Mark Horwich

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia state flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Roane County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of volunteer firefighter Mark Elliot Horwich.

A member of the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department, Horwich died in the line of duty while responding to a call on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Horwich had worked as a firefighter since 2001, serving with the Boys Town Fire Department in Nebraska and the Spencer-Roane Volunteer Fire Department in West Virginia prior to his time at Clover-Roane VFD.

