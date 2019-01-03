BREAKING NEWS
U.S. Air Force Airman From Welch Graduates From Military Training

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 03, 2019, 14:25 pm

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Air Force Airman Sarah Taylor graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Taylor is the daughter of Melissa and Jonathan Taylor of Welch, W.Va.

She is a 2016 graduate of Mountview High School, Welch, W.Va.

Tyler Barker

