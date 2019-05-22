U.S. Air Force Airman From Welch Graduates From Basic Military Training

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Air Force Airman Adam E. Toth Jr Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Toth Jr is the son of Stephanie G. and Adam E. Toth of Welch, W.Va.

He is a 2018 graduate of Mount View High School, Welch, W.Va.