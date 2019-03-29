Tynice Martin to Return for Senior Season

WOAY – Tynice Martin announced Thursday she will return for her final year of eligibility with West Virginia women’s basketball, instead of entering the WNBA Draft this summer.

Martin missed all of the 2017-18 season with an injury, but has been one of the key performers for the Mountaineers during her time with the program. She is a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection, and was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 Big 12 Tournament, which WVU won.

West Virginia finished the 2018-19 season with a 56-54 loss to Northwestern in the third round of the WNIT, a game in which Martin led WVU with 17 points. She was the team’s leading scorer this year at 18.0 points per game.