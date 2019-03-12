Tyler Barker

Hello all, I am currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Director for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in mid-November of 2018. This role is something very new to me, but for the last two years, I have been shadowing our former News Directors and ready for the challenge. Some even say I am probably the youngest person to become a News Director. You will not see me much on TV anymore but I will pop-up from time to time.

I got promoted to Chief Meteorologist and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV back in September of 2016, after only being here for nine months.

I have been fascinated with the weather since I was eight years old. I always knew I wanted to be a broadcast meteorologist when I grew up. I would sit and watch local meteorologist every time they were on and loved the Weather Channel. I used to practice in front of the TV and make my younger brother watch me tell the weather. Growing up my role model was Lanie Pope on WXII 12. I was a weather watcher and would call in daily to give the high/low temperatures of the day, precipitation totals, or any severe weather that occurred. I love all kinds of weather; including tornadoes, severe weather, snowstorms, and hurricanes. But, don’t let that fool you, I am a big news fan and love competition.

I grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town, Boonville, NC. I went to college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology in December of 2015. I completed two internships, one with Grant Gilmore in Greensboro, NC at WFMY News 2, and the second internship with WCNC NBC Charlotte with Brad Panovich. I moved to West Virginia to take my first job at WOAY-TV the day after graduating. I became the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter. My first day on air was Christmas Day night, one which I will never forget. In September of 2016, I got promoted to Chief Meteorologist where I did weather weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my miniature schnauzers Jack and Gia! They are precious and my life! I love to cook, watch TV shows, hang out with friends and family, and make people laugh. You will generally find me posting the latest news online and studying the weather

Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

You can also follow me on Twitter or Facebook.