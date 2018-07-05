Two-year-old found dead in water at Smith Mountain Lake

UPDATE: Divers found the body of little August Farley around 1 p.m. near a dock at the end of Rosewood Lane at Smith Mountain Lake.

Officials said his body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an official cause of death, but they believe he drowned.

———–

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said several people, including neighbors, strangers, and multiple agencies, are searching for a missing two-year-old near Smith Mountain Lake.

The sheriff’s office said the 911 center got a call around 8:30 a.m. about two-year-old August Farley, ‘Danger Baby,’ who went missing near Rosewood Lane in Huddleston.

Family described the toddler as having long blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen around 6 a.m. wearing dinosaur pajama pants and a yellow PJ shirt.

The two-year-old’s father said they woke up with their four children, ages seven, five, four and two (August).

The parents were downstairs and the children were playing upstairs when Austin Farley said he went to light a fire to make s’mores for breakfast. He said when we went back upstairs to get the family out to make s’mores he noticed that August was missing.