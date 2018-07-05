BREAKING NEWS
Two Wyoming County Residents Arrested For Selling Meth, Operating A Drug House

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 05, 2018, 10:18 am

BRENTON, WV (WOAY) – Two arrested in Wyoming County on drug charges and operating a drug house.

According to court documents, Penny and Danny Malone of Wyoming County are in jail after maintaining a drug house and selling controlled substances. Over several months of investigating, Penny and Danny sold meth to an undercover informant eight different times.

Penny is charged with maintaining a drug house, seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and conspiracy. She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under 400,000 dollar bond.

Danny is charged with one count of a controlled substance and conspiracy. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar bond.

