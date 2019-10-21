Two Wyoming County men accused of raping two kids over 10 years

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man and his father are currently in jail after allegedly raping two kids.

According to court documents, Nathaniel Keiling allegedly raped two children over a period of 10 years. The children reported that Nathaniel Keiling and his father, Francis Keiling sexually assaulted the two girls daily. One of the children told police she had to share a hospital bed with Francis Keiling. He would make one of the kids carry an audio recording device to make sure she did not disclose information.

Francis Keiling has been charged with 52 counts of sexual abuse, incest, and first-degree sexual assault. He was arrested back in August.

Nathaniel Keiling is charged with 20 counts of sexual assault in the first degree, 20 counts of incest, and 20 counts of sexual assault by parent or guardian.

Both men are in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.