Two WV Senators Annouce More Than 2.7 Million Will Be Going Towards Healthcare

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 31, 2018, 09:08 am

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, announced $2,773,296 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for various healthcare programs across West Virginia.

“This significant funding will support a variety of programs throughout West Virginia including school health programs, public health education programs, mental health and substance abuse programs and cutting edge medical research. All of these programs are important to West Virginians overall health and well-being. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I’ll continue advocating for these important resources on behalf of the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

“It is critical that West Virginians have access to quality health care services backed by the most recent innovations in medical research,” Senator Capito said. “These federal investments will give our universities the resources they need to continue making breakthroughs in medical science and support state and local efforts to provide health care in our communities. I am thrilled to see this funding come to our state, and I will continue to fight to fund programs that benefit the health and well-being of West Virginians.”

Individual awards are listed below:

$2,226,038 – West Virginia University
$95,000 – Hampshire County Pathways, Inc.
$85,000 – West Virginia Department of Education
$367,258 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

