Two WV Senators Annouce More Than 2.7 Million Will Be Going Towards Healthcare

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, announced $2,773,296 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for various healthcare programs across West Virginia.

“This significant funding will support a variety of programs throughout West Virginia including school health programs, public health education programs, mental health and substance abuse programs and cutting edge medical research. All of these programs are important to West Virginians overall health and well-being. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I’ll continue advocating for these important resources on behalf of the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

“It is critical that West Virginians have access to quality health care services backed by the most recent innovations in medical research,” Senator Capito said. “These federal investments will give our universities the resources they need to continue making breakthroughs in medical science and support state and local efforts to provide health care in our communities. I am thrilled to see this funding come to our state, and I will continue to fight to fund programs that benefit the health and well-being of West Virginians.”

Individual awards are listed below:

$2,226,038 – West Virginia University

$95,000 – Hampshire County Pathways, Inc.

$85,000 – West Virginia Department of Education

$367,258 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources