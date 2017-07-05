Two WV grandparents arrested after 3-year-old found walking in road

Advertisement



Two grandparents have been arrested after West Virginia State Police said a toddler was found wandering in the middle of the road in Campbells Creek in Kanawha County.

The grandparents were arrested after State Police received a call at about 11 a.m. Wednesday that a small child was walking alone in Spring Fork Road in Campbells Creek, troopers said. Bystanders got the child out of the road and kept him safe until troopers arrived.

After locating the child, troopers spent about 30 minutes locating the child’s home.

Troopers said the child’s parents left the 3-year-old boy with his grandparents, who fell asleep. After they fell asleep, the child left the house and walked about a half mile to the Exxon gas station on Spring Fork Road.

At about 12:30 p.m., troopers arrested Helen King and Jack Rozsos, the child’s grandparents. They have been charged with child neglect creating the risk of injury.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

