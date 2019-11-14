Two Woodrow Wilson Seniors Make College Decisions

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – With the fall signing period underway, two Woodrow Wilson seniors signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday to continue their careers as student-athletes in Division I.

Liz Cadle will join Longwood women’s basketball next year, while Logan Ragland is headed to Marshall to play soccer.

Cadle has played a major role in the Lady Flying Eagles’ growth in recent years; Woodrow Wilson reached the Class AAA state tournament in 2018 and brings back many veterans for 2019-20. She says she has learned what skills will allow her to compete at the next level, and says signing before her senior season allows to focus on basketball this winter.

Ragland, who will major in chemistry at Marshall, helped lead Woodrow Wilson to a sectional title game appearance in 2019. She chose Marshall because she feels it would give her the best chance to succeed professionally when her athletic career comes to an end.