Two Women From McDowell County Arrested For Drug Charges Near Fall River Elementary School

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 16, 2018, 13:21 pm

BIG SANDY, WV (WOAY) – Two people are arrested by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for drugs.

On 04-15-2018 Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Search Warrant in the Big Sandy area of McDowell County.  The residence is located within 1000 feet of Fall River Elementary.

Kimberly Dawn Morgan, 29, from Davy, was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance and Felony Conspiracy.

Krystal May Cunningham, 31,  from Matheny, was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance and Felony Conspiracy.

A small amount of prescription medication and money was seized from the search warrant.

Both individuals where arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $50,000 was set and they were  transported to South Western Regional Jail.

