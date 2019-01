BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Two vehicle accident occurred early this morning in Beckley, A garbage truck was one of the vehicles involved.

9-1-1 Dispatchers received the call ten minutes after 6 o’clock a.m. The Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

One person was transported the a local hospital and the Beckley Police Department are investigating the cause of the accident.