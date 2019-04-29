BREAKING NEWS
Two Troopers On Leave In McDowell County After Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 29, 2019, 11:49 am

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police have been involved in an officer-involved shooting in Welch, McDowell County.

Two troopers have been placed on critical incident leave pending an investigation.

A female suspect was pronounced deceased on scene.

This investigation is on-going.

Stay with WOAY NewsWatch for further updates on this developing story. 

