Two Troopers On Leave In McDowell County After Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead
By Tyler BarkerApr 29, 2019, 11:49 am
95
WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police have been involved in an officer-involved shooting in Welch, McDowell County.
Two troopers have been placed on critical incident leave pending an investigation.
A female suspect was pronounced deceased on scene.
This investigation is on-going.
Stay with WOAY NewsWatch for further updates on this developing story.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com