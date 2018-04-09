UPDATE: Two Tractor-Trailers Crash Closing I-64, Injuries Reported

UPDATE: One Person driving the Fed-Ex truck was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown but WOAY was told he was walking before getting into the ambulance.

———————

BEAVER, WV, (WOAY) – Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving two-tractor-trailers.

Officials tell WOAY that a Fed-Ex truck and a large tow truck collided on I-64 near mile-marker 125 on the eastbound lanes, right before the East Beckley Exit. We are told the eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

Injuries have been reported but the extent of the injuries and what caused the accident are unknown at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

fed ex and large tow truck

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

