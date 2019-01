TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Two teenagers are missing from Tazewell County, Virginia.

Ricky Harrison and Dakota Crouse are missing from Tazewell County, they have been missing for 24 hours and are believed to be together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Sgt. Crigger or you can send a Private Message on the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, you can remain anonymous.