Two suspects of a Beckley shooting In July waived time for preliminary hearing

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The two Beckley men charged in the first degree murder of 33-year old Joshua Craig Webb have waived time for their preliminary hearings.

24-year old Marshall Ratliff and 38-year old Angus Moodie Junior, both of Beckley are accused of shooting and killing Webb last month in the 100 block of Main Street in Beckley.

Both men are also charged with unlawful possession of a deadly firearm and battery.

By waiving time, attorneys have the time to gather additional evidence before their probable cause hearing.

WOAY will continue to update you on this story.