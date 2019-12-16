Two suspects at large after armed robbery in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Police in Bluefield, WV are searching for two suspects after a store was robbed this morning.

Bluefield Police tell WOAY that Joy Mart gas station, located on Bluefield Ave, was robbed at around 9:10 am.

Three suspects were involved. One suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash, the other suspect had a backpack and put the money in it, while the third was the lookout.

After the robbery, all three suspects fled to a residence close by.

400 dollars in cash was taken. The clerk is ok and no injuries were reported.

One of the suspects, 17-years-old, with the initials, C.H. was apprehended and arrested.

Two other suspects remain at large, a 20-year-old, Caprice Powell, black male of Bluefield, WV, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Charlotte, NC, with the initials K.C.

The two suspects at large are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on there whereabouts are asked to contact Bluefield Police at 304 327-6101.