Two Summers County firefighters indicted for embezzling thousands of dollars

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 18, 2019, 14:53 pm

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two firefighters from Summers County have been indicted for embezzling money.

According to court documents, Micahel Edward Richmond and James Eric Jeffries have been indicted on multiple charges after allegedly stealing money from two volunteer fire departments.

James Eric Jeffries allegedly stole around 86 thousand dollars between October 2015 and October of 2018, from Jumping Branch Volunteer Fire Department.

Jeffries is charged with embezzlement, fraudulent schemes, computer fraud, and falsifying accounts.

Michael Edward Richmond allegedly stole over 103 thousand dollars between January 1, 2010, and January 16, 2019, from Green Sulphur District Volunteer Fire Department.

Richmond is charged with embezzlement, fraudulent schemes, and forgery.

Tyler Barker

