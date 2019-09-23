Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two students charged with making terroristic threats in Nicholas County

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, September 20, 2019, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department filed charges against two Richwood High School students for making or spreading rumors of terroristic threats.

These two students will not be in school Monday. Officer Evans will be at Richwood High School as his regularly assigned duty.

“We take every threat and or rumor seriously and we will continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of our students and staff”, says Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick

“We do not believe that any act of violence is going to occur and the school is secure.

The students involved are on suspension at this time pending the investigation”, says Sheriff William F. Nunley

