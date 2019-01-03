BREAKING NEWS
Two Shot, One Arrested In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 03, 2019, 10:46 am

UPDATE: Two people were shot in Beckley this morning, one person arrested.

Details still limited but Robert C. Byrd Drive is back open.

————-

UPDATE: The owner of Ride N Dirty says, two people came into his detail shop and he says he thinks ones of his employees were shot because he saw him enter an ambulance.

Police have re-opened one lane of Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Stay with WOAY for further updates.

———————

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A possible shooting has occurred in Beckley.

According to witnesses, a shooting occurred on Robert C. Byrd Drive near Venus Lounge at around 10:30 am.

Robert C. Drive will be shut down until further notice from Venus Lounge to Captain D’s.  Please find an alternate route.

Details are very limited at this time.  WOAY has a crew on the scene and one person is in handcuffs.

Stay with WOAY for further updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

