Two schools in Mercer County will be closed Friday due to problems at sewage facility
Tyler BarkerBy Dec 12, 2019, 20:46 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – PikeView Middle and PikeView High School will be closed on Friday, December 13, 2019, due to a problem at the Oakvale Road Sewage Treatment Facility.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

