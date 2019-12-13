MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – PikeView Middle and PikeView High School will be closed on Friday, December 13, 2019, due to a problem at the Oakvale Road Sewage Treatment Facility.
Two schools in Mercer County will be closed Friday due to problems at sewage facility
By Tyler Barker Dec 12, 2019
