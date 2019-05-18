Two Princeton Seniors Sign With Concord

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – A pair of Princeton seniors – Joe Barton & Cade Fix – signed letters of intent Friday to continue their student-athlete careers at Concord University.

Barton is joining the Mountain Lion baseball team, with plans to study pre-med and chemistry. He says the opportunity to stay close to home played a role in choosing the Mountain Lions, and believes the lessons he’s learned from high school baseball will help him as he joins a team that has seen recent success in the Mountain East Conference.

Fix will continue his basketball career at Concord, where he will major in biology. He describes the opportunity of playing at Concord as a dream come true, also citing the school’s proximity to home as a major factor. Getting to know the coaching staff at Concord also proved to be an advantage.