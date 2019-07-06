Two people injured after a shooting incident in Fayette County

Two people are injured from an accidental shooting in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to the public shooting range at Plum Orchard Lake this afternoon regarding a shooting incident. Responders found that two subjects had sustained gunshot wounds while patronizing the facility. It was further determined that one subject sustained an accidental discharge from his handgun, striking himself downward through the abdomen. The bullet then hit the concrete flooring, causing it to ricochet and strike another person in the leg.

Both subjects were medically transported, one to Raleigh General and the other to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment of what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Deputy K.J. McClintic of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.