Two people in critical condition after charter bus carrying basketball team flips over on entrance ramp to I-64

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 02, 2019, 21:58 pm

BECKLEY (WOAY)- A charter bus carrying the Martinsburg High School girl’s basketball team has flipped over in Beckley, sending EMT units to the scene and multiple people to the hospital.

According to first responders, 14 people are injured, including 12 teens & two adults.

Two people are in critical condition. One has been flown to a trauma hospital.

Raleigh County dispatch tells WOAY it got a call at 8:49 pm that the bus flipped on an entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound near Eisenhower Drive.

As of 10 PM, several police, fire and EMT departments are on the scene. We were not told which team is on the bus.

