MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There has been a tractor trailer accident this morning that has left two people hurt.

Dispatch received the call at 1:09 a.m. The accident occurred near mile marker 21 on Interstate 77 Northbound. The two involved in the accident have been transported to the hospital. Princeton Rescue Squad, Bluestone Valley Fire Department and Turnpike Control were dispatched to the scene.

