Two People Facing Charges After Stealing Copper Piping From Oak Hill School

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two charged after stealing copper piping from Oak Hill School.

According to court documents, contractors told police that 360 feet of 3/4 copper pipe had been stolen at an approximate value of 1,200 dollars. Police called several recycling companies in the area and were advised that copper piping was turned in at Barkers Junk Yard in Mabscott. The owner was able to identify the individuals by surveillance video.

Katherine Elmore and Josh Elam went to the junkyard to take the copper pipping for money. Elmore had stolen another man’s identification card. Elmore left a shirt and hammer behind that she was wearing when she took the copper to the junkyard.

Josh Elam and Katherine Elmore are facing charges of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.