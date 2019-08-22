Two People Arrested While Making Drug Transcation With Children Present

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Two people have been arrested after police found them involved with a drug transaction while two children were present.

According to Oak Hill Police, on August 21, they responded to a call of possible illegal drug activity that was taking place in a local parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found Stacey Nobles and Aaron Briers involved in a drug transaction. The transaction was occurring while two small children were in the backseat of the vehicle.

Nobles and Briers were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and child neglect creating risk of injury. Both suspects are in Southern Regional Jail.