Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Two People Arrested After Locking Themselves To Pipeline Equiptment
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Two People Arrested After Locking Themselves To Pipeline Equiptment

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 29, 2019, 09:57 am

30
0

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two people were arrested today after locking themselves to a piece of equipment at an MVP work site

This all happened this morning at the intersection of Lawn Rd and Grassy Meadows Rd in Lawn, WV. The two protesters have been extracted from their positions and arrested.

Stay with News Watch for developing details.
Previous PostWVa lawsuit: School official harassed trans teen in bathroom
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X