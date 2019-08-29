CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch
Two People Arrested After Locking Themselves To Pipeline Equiptment
By Yazmin RodriguezAug 29, 2019, 09:57 am
30
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two people were arrested today after locking themselves to a piece of equipment at an MVP work site
This all happened this morning at the intersection of Lawn Rd and Grassy Meadows Rd in Lawn, WV. The two protesters have been extracted from their positions and arrested.
Stay with News Watch for developing details.
