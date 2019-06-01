Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two Pedestrians Struck By Vehicle Sending Them Into Creek In Wyoming County

Tyler Barker May 31, 2019

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle today in Oceana, WV.

Authorities say that a man was traveling Northbound on WV RT 85 when he struck two roadside pedestrians, sending them over the guardrail and into the creek.

A man and woman from Wyoming County were both struck by the vehicle. They were injured but stable.

Both were transported to Logan Regional Medical Center.

No charges are being filed at this time, pending investigation.

The accident is being investigated by Corporal Tyler Dunigon.

Tyler Barker

