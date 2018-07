Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Two Independence High School graduates have committed to play baseball at WVU Tech starting next year.

Logan Stump & Hunter Mills both say the chance to stay in Raleigh County played a role in their decision, and they are excited to remain teammates at the college level.

Both played instrumental roles in the Patriots winning four sectional titles during their time with the program. Stump was the Class AA All-State Second Team in 2018.