Two Parents In Jail After Facing Child Neglect Charges After Drugs Were Found

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 04, 2019, 11:02 am

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – Two people are in jail facing child neglect charges after suboxone strips, drugs, and scales were found under the padding in the children’s safety seats.

According to court documents, on March 2, 2019, Raleigh County Deputies responded to the Little General in Macarthur after employees noticed a mother was under the influence. Deputies found two small children in the back seats of the vehicle in their child safety seats.  A search revealed four packaged suboxone strips, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, such as snort straws, burnt foil within arms reach of the children.  Aluminum foil containing brown powdery substance consistent with heroin was also located between the driver seat and the center console, within arms reach of the children.  Meth was also recovered from defendant’s bra.

Nathaniel Rider and Cristy Smith are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and child neglect.  Both are in Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.

