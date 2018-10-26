Two Parents From Oak Hill Facing Charges Relating To The Death Of Their 21 Month Old Child

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) -A Fayette County couple have been arrested on charges relating to the death of their child.

On June 20th 2018, officials were notified of a 21-month-old child who had been taken to the hospital for cardiac and respiratory failure. Approximately 4 days later, the child had died while in intensive care at CAMC Women’s and Children’s pediatric care facility.

Initial medical evaluation showed indications of “Shaken Baby Syndrome”. After further expert medical review, it was ruled that the child died as a result of injuries from non-accidental head trauma.