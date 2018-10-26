Two Parents From Oak Hill Facing Charges Relating To The Death Of Their 21 Month Old Child

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) -A Fayette County couple have been arrested on charges relating to the death of their child.
On June 20th 2018, officials were notified of a 21-month-old child who had been taken to the hospital for cardiac and respiratory failure. Approximately 4 days later, the child had died while in intensive care at CAMC Women’s and Children’s pediatric care facility.
Initial medical evaluation showed indications of “Shaken Baby Syndrome”. After further expert medical review, it was ruled that the child died as a result of injuries from non-accidental head trauma.
Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted a thorough investigation into the matter, and subsequently obtained criminal arrest warrants for the child’s parents. The initial incident had taken place at their home at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Hilltop.
Shelva Marie Smith (23 of Hilltop) and Tyler Glen Randall (27 of Hilltop) were both charged with the felony offenses of Death of a Child by a Parent, and Child Neglect Resulting in Injury. Smith was arrested last night by the Mount Hope Police Department on the warrants obtained by the Sheriff’s Detectives. Randall was already in jail on prior unrelated charges.
The Fayette County Magistrate’s Office conducted arraignments this morning, and no bond was issued due to the nature of the charges.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department