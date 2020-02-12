Two parents from Oak Hill charged with child neglect after drugs were found near a small child

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill couple is in jail on serious felony allegations in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says on Tuesday evening a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to serve a public document at the Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill. The Deputy witnessed drug paraphernalia in the apartment. After executing a search warrant at the residence, it was determined that several forms of narcotics were present and within easy access to a small child. Also found were several firearms/ammunition, one of which was found to be stolen from Michigan.

Rocky Goodell, 28, of Oak Hill was arrested and charged with Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Bodily Injury, eight counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Conspiracy.

Tressa Strunk, 28 of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with Conspiracy and Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Bodily Injury. Both will now await court proceedings.