Two Officers and one civilian shot at Home Depot in Texas, Gunman still at large

BREAKING: Two Dallas Police Department officers and one civilian have been shot and critically wounded. The gunman shot the three people at a Home Depot and he ran into the woods. The Police Department sent a message out that said: “Please pray for our officers and their families.”
By Tyler BarkerApr 24, 2018, 18:52 pm10
