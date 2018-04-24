Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two Officers and one civilian shot at Home Depot in Texas, Gunman still at large

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 24, 2018, 18:52 pm

BREAKING: Two Dallas Police Department officers and one civilian have been shot and critically wounded. The gunman shot the three people at a Home Depot and he ran into the woods. The Police Department sent a message out that said: “Please pray for our officers and their families.”

Tyler Barker

