Two Oak Hill Men Sentenced To Prison For Multiple Felony Crimes

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that Bryan K. Allen, age 30, and Micheal R. Hodge, Jr., age 20, both of Oak Hill, were convicted of conspiracy, attempted robbery, and assault during the commission of a felony following a two-day trial in Fayette County Circuit Court that concluded on December 12, 2018. Hodge was also convicted of malicious assault, and Allen was convicted of unlawful assault. Today, Allen was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to sixty (60) years in prison for attempted robbery, plus three (3) to ten (10) years for fleeing from an officer causing bodily injury, one (1) to five (5) years for conspiracy, two (2) to ten (10) years for assault during the commission of a felony, and one (1) to five (5) years for unlawful assault. Hodge was sentenced to seventy-five (75) years in prison for attempted robbery, plus two (2) to ten (10) years for malicious assault, two (2) to ten (10) years for assault during the commission of a felony, and one (1) to five (5) years for conspiracy.

On August 14, 2017, Allen fled from Cpl. Andrew Hudson during an investigation of a motor vehicle accident. Allen drove north on U.S. Route 19 from the Glen Jean area of Fayette County, and he later admitted to driving at times in excess of 100 mph while fleeing from members of the Oak Hill Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Allen crashed into and seriously injured Bobby Mack, Sr. at the intersection of Rt. 19 and Appalachian Drive. During his plea hearing, Allen admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs while he was fleeing from the police. Allen was on bond for this charge when and he, Hodge, and two accomplices attempted to rob Angelia Jones Pyatt on August 28, 2017, at her residence on Needmore Valley Road in Fayetteville. During the crime, Mrs. Pyatt was shot and beaten, and one of the accomplices also suffered a gunshot wound. Hodge had previously entered a guilty plea to battery on a police officer as a result of his actions during the August 14, 2017, fleeing incident.

This crime was investigated by the Det./Sgt. W.K. Willis and Cpl. A.B. Hudson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Jennifer Crane and Wes Toney.

