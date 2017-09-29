WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Two New Officers Join Town Of Ansted
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Two New Officers Join Town Of Ansted

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 29, 2017, 16:38 pm

70
1
Advertisement

ANSTED- The Town of Ansted welcomed two new officers today.

The officers were, Shaun Maynor and Phillip Pack.

Patricia Breeden, Municipal Clerk II, said: “We are very excited to have the new officers and all of the changes happening within our town.”

Comments

comments

Previous PostHealth and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Resigns
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives