Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Two New Officers Join Town Of Ansted
By Tyler BarkerSep 29, 2017, 16:38 pm
70
ANSTED- The Town of Ansted welcomed two new officers today.
The officers were, Shaun Maynor and Phillip Pack.
Patricia Breeden, Municipal Clerk II, said: “We are very excited to have the new officers and all of the changes happening within our town.”
Related
Comments
comments
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
Read More