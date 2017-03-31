WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Two nabbed for racing down Highway 19 thanks to Facebook

Scott PickeyBy Mar 31, 2017, 16:23 pm

913
0
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY-TV) — It looks like Facebook helped the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office nab a couple of drivers racing on Highway 19.

The Sheriff’s Office got a message that linked to a video of the race which happened in the Glen Jean / Mount Hope area.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the two cars were going faster than 100 miles-per-hour.

Two of the four have been arrested … 28-year-old Lateesha Sparks and 19-year old Myles David Moore.

Deputies are still looking for the two in the other car

.

