Two-month investigation leads to four drug arrests

Kassie SimmonsBy Jan 03, 2020, 10:45 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Police arrested four on narcotics allegations after executing a search warrant yesterday.

On January 2, the Beckley Police Department Patrol Division executed a narcotics search warrant at 115 Lovell Street following an approximate two-month investigation into illegal drug activity in the area. During the search warrant, officers seized 58 grams of heroin, 6 grams of marijuana, 4 ounces of chloroform, four firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $3,646 in cash.

Robert T. Leeber, 47, was charged with one-count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Kimberly M. Leeber, 46,  was charged with one-count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Matthew R. Roseberry, 24, was charged with one-count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one-count of possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Michael A. Thomas, 28, was charged with two-counts of possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Additional charges may be forthcoming and the investigation is on-going. The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit assisted in the investigation.

