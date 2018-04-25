Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Two Montgomery Men Plea Guilty To Manslaughter
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Two Montgomery Men Plea Guilty To Manslaughter

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 25, 2018, 10:36 am

15
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on April 19, 2018, Cedric E. Coping of Montgomery entered a plea of guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter, and on April 24, 2018 George E. Brockman, II of Smithers entered a plea to involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor, for their roles in the death of Luis Jackson of Kimberly, West Virginia in 2016.

On October 29, 2016, police responded to the Eagles Club in Montgomery shortly after midnight and found the victim, Luis Jackson, unresponsive following a fight with Brockman and Coping. It was determined later that Jackson suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed as a result of the incident. Jackson died three (3) days later from his injuries.

Coping will be sentenced on June 6, 2018, and he faces three (3) to fifteen (15) years in prison. He is currently serving a sentence for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Kanawha County. Brockman was sentenced on April 24, 2018 to one (1) year in jail. Brockman awaits sentencing on June 5, 2018 in the United States District Court, Southern District of West Virginia following his conviction in a felony drug conspiracy involving multiple defendants. He faces five (5) to forty (40) years in prison in the federal matter.

This crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

Comments

comments

Previous PostDuBois On Main Hosting Meet The Candidates This Sunday
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives