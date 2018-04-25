Two Montgomery Men Plea Guilty To Manslaughter

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on April 19, 2018, Cedric E. Coping of Montgomery entered a plea of guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter, and on April 24, 2018 George E. Brockman, II of Smithers entered a plea to involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor, for their roles in the death of Luis Jackson of Kimberly, West Virginia in 2016.

On October 29, 2016, police responded to the Eagles Club in Montgomery shortly after midnight and found the victim, Luis Jackson, unresponsive following a fight with Brockman and Coping. It was determined later that Jackson suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed as a result of the incident. Jackson died three (3) days later from his injuries.

Coping will be sentenced on June 6, 2018, and he faces three (3) to fifteen (15) years in prison. He is currently serving a sentence for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Kanawha County. Brockman was sentenced on April 24, 2018 to one (1) year in jail. Brockman awaits sentencing on June 5, 2018 in the United States District Court, Southern District of West Virginia following his conviction in a felony drug conspiracy involving multiple defendants. He faces five (5) to forty (40) years in prison in the federal matter.

This crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

Comments