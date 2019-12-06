Two men who entered abandoned mine in Raleigh County illegally last year have died

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It’s been almost one year since four people entered an abandoned mine in Raleigh County, now two of the four have died.

Eddie Williams and Cody Beverly passed away this week. Williams was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and his former Attorney Robert Dunlap tried to get him out on bond so he could seek the medical treatment he needed. That bond request was denied by Judge Poling in August. Almost two months later, after pictures arose of how big an excision wound was on his back, Judge Dimlich agreed to home confinement so that Williams could get better medical treatment.

Dunlap tells WOAY, “this was a tragic loss of life that was avoidable. Cancer killed Eddie Williams but the State of West Virginia certainly missed an opportunity to get him adequate medical treatment and that is now perfectly clear.”

What started as skin cancer quickly spread to his liver, while in jail.

Back in August, WOAY spoke to Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller: This motion was denied as prosecuting attorney Kristen Keller says it is often the case that inmates get better care in Southern Regional Jail than out on the street.

“We want to make sure we’re not being inhumane,” Keller said. “In other words, if, and this is what Judge Poling focused on, and he repeatedly said to the defense lawyer, ‘Can you tell me some treatment he needs that he’s not getting because he’s incarcerated?’ And the defense could not provide that information.”

Keller did say if Williams comes again with more evidence that he is not getting adequate medical care in Southern Regional, he can be permitted another bond hearing. A trial date has not been set.

Williams died on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Cody Beverly, another man who entered the Rock House Powellton Mine last year has also died, according to an obituary posted online. Beverly died on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Erica Treadway and Kayla Williams were among the other two who entered the mine illegally last year and are still awaiting trial.

According to the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, charges against Beverly and Williams will be dropped.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.