DANIELS, WV (WOAY-TV) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down two men they believe broke into the Cornerstone IGA in Daniels.

It happened on the night of May 5.

Video surveillance shows what appears to be two young white males break and enter into the business.

If you recognize these suspects please call the RCSO or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.

