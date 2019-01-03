BREAKING NEWS
Two Men Wanted After Escaping In Greenbrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 03, 2019, 14:31 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating the following individuals who escaped home confinement.

David Blake Love
Last known address: Wildwood Avenue, Lewisburg, West Virginia
Age: 36
Charges: Violation of Parole/Delivery of Oxymorphone
Left rehab on Tuesday, December 04, 2018
White male
HGT: 5’9”
WGT: 155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brandon Boyd
Last known address: Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Age: 27
Charges: Destruction of Property/Violation of Protective Order/Reckless Fleeing/Driving Revoked for DUI
Left rehab on Thursday, December 13, 2018
White male
HGT: 5’8”
WGT: 150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The above individuals are currently wanted for escape. If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Love or Mr. Boyd, please contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at (304) 647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).

