Two Men Wanted After Escaping In Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating the following individuals who escaped home confinement.

David Blake Love

Last known address: Wildwood Avenue, Lewisburg, West Virginia

Age: 36

Charges: Violation of Parole/Delivery of Oxymorphone

Left rehab on Tuesday, December 04, 2018

White male

HGT: 5’9”

WGT: 155